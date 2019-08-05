Kangta and production team behind 'Hedwig' musical currently discussing whether he will leave cast

There is a growing possibility that Kangta will be leaving the cast of the 'Hedwig' musical.



On August 5, a representative from the musical revealed to the press that there has been no definite decision made regarding the departure of the singer or the replacement of him with another actor. However, they then added that they are still having "internal discussions connected to Kangta."



'Hedwig,' a musical based on the 2001 film 'Hedwig & The Angry Inch,' is set to open in Seoul on August 16.



Meanwhile, Kangta recently released an apology via his personal Instagram account regarding his recent cheating scandal and the cancellation of his SMTOWN Japanese concert appearance. He also announced that he had cancelled the release of a new song that was set for release on August 4.

