Kang Daniel's label explains why he was absent from Wanna One reunion

Kang Daniel's label explained why he couldn't make it to Wanna One's 2nd anniversary reunion.



Yesterday, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Bae Jin Young, Hwang Min Hyun, Lee Dae Hwi, Park Woo Jin, Ong Seong Wu, Lai Kuan Lin, and Ha Sung Woon gathered together for their promised reunion. Leader Yoon Ji Sung was unable to attend due to his mandatory military service, and Kang Daniel was also absent from the event.



On August 8, Konnect Entertainment explained, "Kang Daniel was unable to attend Wanna One's 2nd anniversary since debut due to a scheduled overseas fan meeting that he wasn't able to switch the dates for."



In other news, Kang Daniel recently made his debut with "What Are You Up To".