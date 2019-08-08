Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Kang Daniel's label explains why he was absent from Wanna One reunion

Kang Daniel's label explained why he couldn't make it to Wanna One's 2nd anniversary reunion.

Yesterday, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Bae Jin Young, Hwang Min Hyun, Lee Dae Hwi, Park Woo Jin, Ong Seong Wu, Lai Kuan Lin, and Ha Sung Woon gathered together for their promised reunion. Leader Yoon Ji Sung was unable to attend due to his mandatory military service, and Kang Daniel was also absent from the event.

On August 8, Konnect Entertainment explained, "Kang Daniel was unable to attend Wanna One's 2nd anniversary since debut due to a scheduled overseas fan meeting that he wasn't able to switch the dates for."

In other news, Kang Daniel recently made his debut with "What Are You Up To".

  1. Wanna One
  2. Kang Daniel
8

StepOut10 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Maybe his label's CEO didn't allowed him. Oh wait-

8

Azure_Aurora1,021 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

There's his excuse! And look at his fans trying to defend him, saying that they SAW WITH THEIR OWN EYES that he attended. Liars.

