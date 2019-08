X1 has released teaser images for Nam Do Hyun.

On August 19, X1 revealed two concept photos for Nam Do Hyun, the last of the boys to have his teasers revealed. In the photos, Nam Do Hyun flaunts both his adolescent and mature side, wearing a checkered tie in one photo and a sporty black jacket in another. A few hours ago, Nam Do Hyun had also teased a new track in a video where he raps inside a studio.

Stay tuned for X1's debut on August 27!