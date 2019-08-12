Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actor Choi Min Soo faces prison time after being indicted for a road rage incident

Police are demanding prison time for actor Choi Min Soo after he was indicted for a road rage incident. 

The famous actor was indicted on multiple charges after purposely causing a fender bender in September and making threats to the other party after a road rage incident. Choi Min Soo stated that the other part was driving irresponsibly and straddling two lanes. However, the police stated that "the CCTV footage shows that the victim did not pursue extreme driving. However, Choi Min Soo blocked the victim's car and cursed at him. His lack of remorse is causing the victim more pain."

Choi Min Soo stated he was sorry for causing public criticism, but stated that he did not "regret cursing at the driver. I did not drive in retaliation." The actor has previously been enveloped in scandals regarding violence and assault in the past. 

83degrees443 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I've seen people shoot others and their children for road rage. Maybe I misread, but is he facing time for SWEARING?

woorikoori11 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

He put others in Danger with his behaviour and has a history of road rage. Let's calm him down before he really hurts someone or himself.

