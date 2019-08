Idol band The Rose will be returning with their 3rd single, "Red".

This will mark The Rose's first comeback as a full band in approximately 10 months, since the release of their 2nd mini album 'Dawn' last October. Meanwhile, The Rose's main vocalist Kim Woo Sung recently made his solo debut on July 25, dropping his 1st mini album 'Wolf'.

Check out The Rose's first teaser image above while you wait for more information on their comeback, set for August 13 at 6 PM KST.