Lee Jin Hyuk to talk about being bullied in school, 5 years as a 'no-name' idol, etc on this week's 'Radio Star'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be making his first ever guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star' this week!

During the recording, Lee Jin Hyuk opened up about why he chose to pursue the entertainment world as his career - because he was bullied in school. After recounting some of his difficult childhood experiences to the 'Radio Star' MCs, Lee Jin Hyuk further went on to buy the sympathy of the MCs as well as his fellow guests by talking about the 5 years since his debut with UP10TION, when he debated about leaving the music industry, watched TV at night alone, and more.

Furthermore, Lee Jin Hyuk confirmed that he's the pure, clean type of idol, disliking alcohol, smoking, and even caffeine. Finally, the idol shared that his mother foresaw his elimination from the final episode of 'Produce X 101' in a dream, as well as his personal thoughts on the fan-wanted project group BY9.

Make sure to tune in to this week's 'Radio Star' featuring guests Kim Jang Hoon, Don Spike, Hyomin, and Lee Jin Hyuk, on August 7 at 11:05 PM KST!

