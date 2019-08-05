Close co-worker says they knew about Kang Daniel's relationship news, but it did not affect his work ethic

In light of the big dating news between top stars Wanna One's Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo, one close co-worker who worked with Kang Daniel on his solo debut album spoke with media outlets carefully.

The co-worker began, "People who were close to him knew that [Kang Daniel and Jihyo] were dating. Daniel is the honest type, so we could tell that he felt genuine about her. Still, they met quietly, without making a big deal of it. They are in a natural, sweet relationship. Just because he is dating, that absolutely does not mean that Daniel treated his work less importantly, ever. He was very immersed in his music and worked very hard to produce good songs. I'm hesitant to say such things, but Daniel gives his best efforts when it comes to his work. I hope that such dating news does not hinder people from seeing his passion and his efforts toward music."



Meanwhile, earlier today, Kang Daniel shared a lengthy letter dedicated to his fans, apologizing for the sudden news.