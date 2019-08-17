Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

SuperM gives you a sneak peek of their practice room in black-and-white

SMTOWN's new special boy group SuperM has released a short clip.

In this new video, titled 'SuperM: 13th-Aug-2019', the boys of SuperM -- SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas -- are seen under a dim light, dancing obscurely with no music to be heard from the viewers' perspective. As this group gets ready to debut in October, the clip shows how hard they are preparing to represent generational power as a collaborative boy group.

Check out the clip below, most likely shot just a few days ago on August 13. Moreover, make sure to follow SuperM's new social media accounts as well, if you haven't yet!



Honestly, I don't see the problem. I'm not a fan of any of the groups involved but I don't understand why super m had so much backlash. Surely fans should be supportive and happy that their faves made it into a supergroup.

