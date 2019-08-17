Dream Catcher drops more individual teaser images for 'The Beginning of The End'

Dream Catcher has released more individual teaser images.

Just a day ago, Dream Catcher revealed the teaser photos for Yoohyeon and Gahyeon for the group's upcoming Japanese release, 'The Beginning Of The End'. On August 18, more photos were released for Siyeon and Dami, which you can see above and below, respectively.

Following the same theme of monochrome, these photos reflect the gorgeous black-or-white outfits on the Dream Catcher members. How do you like their concept? Stay tuned for more until the official release on September 11!