News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Super M launch official SNS accounts ahead of U.S. debut

SM Entertainment's ultra K-Pop boy group Super M has launched their official SNS platforms, shortly after officially announcing their debut on August 8 at 'Capitol Congress 2019'.

Made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, Super M will be managed by SM Entertainment in partnership with Capitol Music Group. The team will promote simultaneously in Korea and the U.S once they debut later this October. 

Make sure to follow Super M's official Twitter and Instagram below for the latest updates!

  1. Baekhyun
  2. Kai
  3. Taemin
  4. Taeyong
  5. Mark
  6. TEN
  7. Lucas
piesma61 pts 6 hours ago 1
6 hours ago

I'm really looking forward for this group!! It's a good decision to collab the talent.. What I see is the group is mixture of dancers, vocals and visuals and outside Korea, yes people will definitely welcome them.. Taemin and Kai has huge followers in the US just that they weren't getting enough exposure there coz of the team enlistment.. They are all very young even if someone enlists it will be only Baekhyun.. He is the only in the age category for military.. Rest members have enough time of 2-3 years and Wayv will not enlist coz they r from China.. So anyways the group will consists good number of people to promote in future..!! It's a smart move and yes which company doesn't look for profit.. They will definitely break records.. Fighting SuperM!!

24

Canucks4Life2,192 pts 5 hours ago 1
5 hours ago

Honestly I have been a Shinee fan since the beginning so it's Taemin and I will support him and his musical endeavors even if I am not the most confident in this one because that's what a fan does.

