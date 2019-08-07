Super M launch official SNS accounts ahead of U.S. debut

SM Entertainment's ultra K-Pop boy group Super M has launched their official SNS platforms, shortly after officially announcing their debut on August 8 at 'Capitol Congress 2019'.

Made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, Super M will be managed by SM Entertainment in partnership with Capitol Music Group. The team will promote simultaneously in Korea and the U.S once they debut later this October.





