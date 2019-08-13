Sunmi is sensual and charismatic in couple shoot for fashion brand Buckaroo

Sunmi and dancer Cha Hyun Seung shot a couple denim look for fashion brand Buckaroo.

The pictures were released on August 13 and show both models wearing pieces from the brand's 2019 Fall and Winter collection. Both Sunmi and Cha Hyun Seung show off their elegant poses and charisma filled expressions in these gorgeous but simple cuts. Some netizens even think the two might be dating because of their amazing chemistry.

Sunmi is currently gearing up for her comeback on August 27. Are you ready to see more of her?



