Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

15

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi is sensual and charismatic in couple shoot for fashion brand Buckaroo

AKP STAFF

Sunmi and dancer Cha Hyun Seung shot a couple denim look for fashion brand Buckaroo.

The pictures were released on August 13 and show both models wearing pieces from the brand's 2019 Fall and Winter collection. Both Sunmi and Cha Hyun Seung show off their elegant poses and charisma filled expressions in these gorgeous but simple cuts. Some netizens even think the two might be dating because of their amazing chemistry.

Sunmi is currently gearing up for her comeback on August 27. Are you ready to see more of her? 

  1. Sunmi
5 4,427 Share 63% Upvoted

3

DisplayName9751,732 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Simple yet sensual and without unnecessary nudity 👌 and I can't wait for sunmi's comeback. Noir was a bop

Share

2

exo_BAP_snsd18 pts 36 minutes ago 1
36 minutes ago

and he's her backup dancer too

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Weki Meki
Weki Meki reveals summery MV for 'Tiki-Taka'
5 hours ago   11   2,974

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND