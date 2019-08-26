Netizens cheer on Maddox Jolie-Pitt as he starts orientation at Yonsei University

﻿ ﻿ OSEN

Maddox Jolie-Pitt has made huge waves in Korea for choosing to attend Korea's prestigious Yonsei University instead of pursuing college in the US. He participated in the welcoming ceremony and started his orientation on August 26th as Life Sciences major.

Many Korean netizens are particularly impressed and proud that Maddox chose to attend a Korean University and have commented words of support saying:

"He looks very kind. I hope he has a very normal college experience."

"I hope he adjusts to life in Korea soon."

"Congratulations on your acceptance Maddox!"

Maddox apparently had a great interest in Korea for a while and is a huge fan of singer and actor Rain, which led to his decision to attend college in Korea.