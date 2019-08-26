Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Netizens cheer on Maddox Jolie-Pitt as he starts orientation at Yonsei University

Maddox Jolie-Pitt has made huge waves in Korea for choosing to attend Korea's prestigious Yonsei University instead of pursuing college in the US. He participated in the welcoming ceremony and started his orientation on August 26th as Life Sciences major.

Many Korean netizens are particularly impressed and proud that Maddox chose to attend a Korean University and have commented words of support saying: 

Maddox apparently had a great interest in Korea for a while and is a huge fan of singer and actor Rain, which led to his decision to attend college in Korea.

Enough of this. Let Maddox enjoy his education and South Korea!

