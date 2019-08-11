Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Son Ho Young & Kim Tae Woo's unit HoooW reveals MV teaser for 'Let's Stop Being Friends Now'

AKP STAFF

Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo's new unit has released their MV teaser.

As two members from g.o.d, Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo have formed a unit called 'HoooW' (pronounced, 'ho-woo'). In this teaser, viewers can see a tight brotherly bond between the two members, as they dance and throw a fancy party in the rain.

Translated literally, the title of the song "Let's Stop Being Friends Now" could mean the end of a real friendship or suggest the end of a platonic relationship. 

The full MV will be released on August 16!

  1. g.o.d
  2. Kim Tae Woo
  3. Son Ho Young
  4. HOOOW
0 583 Share 57% Upvoted
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW releases tracklist for 'HUSH'
2 hours ago   2   1,674
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW releases tracklist for 'HUSH'
2 hours ago   2   1,674

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND