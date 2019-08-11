Son Ho Young & Kim Tae Woo's unit HoooW reveals MV teaser for 'Let's Stop Being Friends Now'

Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo's new unit has released their MV teaser.

As two members from g.o.d, Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo have formed a unit called 'HoooW' (pronounced, 'ho-woo'). In this teaser, viewers can see a tight brotherly bond between the two members, as they dance and throw a fancy party in the rain.

Translated literally, the title of the song "Let's Stop Being Friends Now" could mean the end of a real friendship or suggest the end of a platonic relationship.

The full MV will be released on August 16!