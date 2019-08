BTS's "DNA" MV has surpassed 800 million views.

On August 10 at 6:30 AM KST, the BTS MV that had become the fastest K-pop group MV to hit 100 million views, made yet another record with 800 million views this time. As the group's title song for 'Love Yourself: Her', "DNA" has steadily garnered worldwide love since the first release in September of 2017.

In other news, BTS recently received their first official period of rest since debut.



Congratulations to BTS!