2 days ago

g.o.d's Son Ho Young & Kim Tae Woo reveal the title of their 'HoooW' unit debut single

g.o.d's first ever unit group HoooW - made up of Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo - has revealed the title of their upcoming unit debut single!

In their first official group concept photo, HoooW's Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo chill at what looks like a fancy, summer night party. The duo's debut single will be called "Let's Stop Being Friends Now" (literal translation), hinting at a lively, straightforward confession song.

HoooW will be making their full unit debut this August 16 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, from August 23-25, the unit plans on greeting fans at their first concert, 'HoooW Alert'.

Canucks4Life
2 days ago

How excited I am for this is truly showing my ago lol, one of the top comebacks of the year. Been a fan since way back when so I am totally stoked.

