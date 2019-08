Red Velvet has unveiled new group teaser images.

On August 19, the girl group revealed two new group images and two unit photos set in the picnic area outdoors. This gorgeous summer concept is all for their upcoming mini album, 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'. Just a few hours ago, Red Velvet also released the audio preview for another track in the album, "Umpah Umpah".

How do you like these new teasers? Stay tuned until the official release date on August 20.