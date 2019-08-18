Sunmi reveals another artful butterfly teaser image for comeback

Sunmi has revealed another teaser image for "LALALAY".

The word "lalalay", meaning "delinquent", could also be roughly translated as "fly". With this double meaning, Sunmi has used the butterfly symbol as a symbol of flight and freedom. In addition to the very first butterfly teaser, this illustrative teaser shows a different butterfly, with the popular phrase "float like a butterfly" written in the middle.

Are you excited for another iconic comeback from Sunmi? Stay tuned until the official release on August 27!