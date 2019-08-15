Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Peniel to release a second single + reveals mysterious teaser video

BTOB's Peniel recently released a summer single but it seems like he's gearing up to greet his fans with another release!

The popular idol star uploaded a short teaser video on his Twitter account, stating that he is ready to release a Level 2 song after finishing Level 1 with "Fly23". Fans are curious to find out if the next song has a connection to the first one. Peniel also implies that he'll have a featured artist as well!

Check out the teaser below. Are you excited to see more of Peniel?

