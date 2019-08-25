Newlyweds U-KISS's Kiseop and actress Jung Yoona head to Hawaii honeymoon in adorable Instagram video

U-KISS's Kiseop and his new wife Jung Yoona are heading to Hawaii!

On August 25 KST, Kiseop took to his personal Instagram to share a short clip of the couple boarding an airplane. The two are seen walking through the gate and into the plane while making excited faces for the camera.

"Hawaii, let's go!" Kiseop wrote in the caption for the video. "Let's go for nine hours [the flight time betwen Seoul and Hawaii]! The reason I'm so surprised is...?"



Around the same time, Kiseop shared an Instagram story of them at the airport wearing matching red-and-blue couple sneakers. Jung Yoona also shared a funny photo of the couple going to drop off their cat, Milk, at a pet hotel before their trip.

Meanwhile, the couple was married on August 24 and held an official press conference for local media on the same day.



Check out the Instagram posts below!