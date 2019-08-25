NCT Dream thanks fans for 3 years of support with special 24th World Scouts Jamboree MV for 'Fireflies'

NCT Dream is celebrating three years since their debut!

To commemorate the milestone, the NCT unit released a special music video for their song "Fireflies," which they recorded as the official song for the World Scout Foundation. In the video, the boys are seen attending the 24th annual World Scouts Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia, where they performed the song this summer.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream officially made their debut back on August 24, 2016 with the single "Chewing Gum." When sharing the "Fireflies" video through their official social media, the group added a short message of "Happy NCT DREAM's 3rd anniversary! Thank you NCTzens for your love and support!"

Check out the group's special MV for "Fireflies" above!