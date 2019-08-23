Netizens show their support for CL despite headlines talking about her weight gain

Media headlines have been talking about CL's weight gain in a recent interview with Vogue Korea.

CL has been busy promoting in America and was most recently appointed as one of the ambassadors for makeup brand Urban Decay. The popular solo star sat down with Vogue Korea for a video interview that was released on August 21.

CL revealed that she has been doing "very well" and revealed that she was highly enjoying her time as an ambassador for Urban Decay. However, regardless of the headlines pointing out this fact, a majority of netizens have been making supportive comments saying:

"She's beautiful regardless."

"Even though she gained a little weight she's still really charming."

"I want to see CL promoting in Korea."

Check out the interview below.