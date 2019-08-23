Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Netizens show their support for CL despite headlines talking about her weight gain

AKP STAFF

Media headlines have been talking about CL's weight gain in a recent interview with Vogue Korea

CL has been busy promoting in America and was most recently appointed as one of the ambassadors for makeup brand Urban Decay. The popular solo star sat down with Vogue Korea for a video interview that was released on August 21.

CL revealed that she has been doing "very well" and revealed that she was highly enjoying her time as an ambassador for Urban Decay. However, regardless of the headlines pointing out this fact, a majority of netizens have been making supportive comments saying: 

"She's beautiful regardless."

"Even though she gained a little weight she's still really  charming."

"I want to see CL promoting in Korea."

Check out the interview below. 

  1. CL
1 4,658 Share 81% Upvoted

0

Znewie71781 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

She looks amazing! #CLFighting!

Share
Ravi
Ravi reveals cover art for 'Nirvana II'
1 hour ago   0   356
BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin set new record on Instagram!
6 hours ago   32   58,041
Jin, j-hope
Jin Is Clowning J-hope On Weverse
8 hours ago   3   19,664

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND