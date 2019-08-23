VAV impresses with Spanish and English version of 'Give Me More' featuring De La Ghetto & Play-N-Skillz

VAV is definitely a multitalented group that you should look out for.

The group recently released a music video for the Spanish and English version of their summer release "Give Me More". This version features English singing but also an impressive Spanish rap section. The boys get down and groovy as they collaborate with De La Ghetto and Play-N-Skillz to bring this version of their song to international fans.

VAV is definitely an underrated group so make sure to check them out!