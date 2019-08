A Pink's Hayoung has given us a longer snippet for her upcoming title track "Don't Make Me Laugh" in the latest MV teaser.

It seems like the MV will tell a summer love story. Hayoung smiles for the camera as she works through a romance wearing preppy outfits.

Her first solo mini-album, 'OH', is scheduled to drop on August 21. Are you ready? Check out the teaser above.