Kim Sung Wook wants the truth to be revealed 24 years from the death of his brother DEUX's Kim Sung Jae

Back in 1995, a tragedy occurred in the world of K-pop when DEUX member Kim Sung Jae was found dead in his hotel room.

Kim Sung Jae was found dead in his hotel room on November 20, 1995 and the cause of death was initially ruled a heart attack but further examination found that his arm was riddled with twenty-eight needle marks and a drug overdose was added to the list of causes of death. Toxicology reports also found traces of animal anesthesia, which prompted speculation of murder. Kim's girlfriend then became the prime suspect after it was revealed that Kim had wanted to end the relationship earlier that week. After questioning her, she did admit to purchasing the anesthesia but claimed to have thrown it away immediately. Because of the lack of evidence against her, she was released and the case has never been resolved in twenty-four years.

Kim Sung Jae died the day following this broadcast:

The brother of Kim Sung Jae, Kim Sung Wook recently talked about wanting the truth during an interview with KBS Entertainment Weekly. An SBS program titled 'Unanswered Questions' recently filmed an episode to find out the truth about the mysterious death of Kim Sung Jae but a court order prevented the broadcast from airing.

Kim Sung Wook said, "I don’t understand the court's decision. We don’t want to punish anyone, but want to know the truth about what happened that day."

He added, "The biggest reason is that my mom should know the truth about what happened. It's her only wish."

He also said that he would keep investigating to uncover the truth of his brother's death. He said he was surprised by the fact that actually many people are supporting his ideas. He wants to let people know how Kim Sung Jae was amazing and his activities during his music career.