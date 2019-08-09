Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

90

0

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Kim Sung Wook wants the truth to be revealed 24 years from the death of his brother DEUX's Kim Sung Jae

AKP STAFF

Back in 1995, a tragedy occurred in the world of K-pop when DEUX member Kim Sung Jae was found dead in his hotel room.

Kim Sung Jae was found dead in his hotel room on November 20, 1995 and the cause of death was initially ruled a heart attack but further examination found that his arm was riddled with twenty-eight needle marks and a drug overdose was added to the list of causes of death. Toxicology reports also found traces of animal anesthesia, which prompted speculation of murder. Kim's girlfriend then became the prime suspect after it was revealed that Kim had wanted to end the relationship earlier that week. After questioning her, she did admit to purchasing the anesthesia but claimed to have thrown it away immediately. Because of the lack of evidence against her, she was released and the case has never been resolved in twenty-four years.

Kim Sung Jae died the day following this broadcast:

The brother of Kim Sung Jae, Kim Sung Wook recently talked about wanting the truth during an interview with KBS Entertainment Weekly. An SBS program titled 'Unanswered Questions' recently filmed an episode to find out the truth about the mysterious death of Kim Sung Jae but a court order prevented the broadcast from airing.

Kim Sung Wook said, "I don’t understand the court's decision. We don’t want to punish anyone, but want to know the truth about what happened that day."

He added, "The biggest reason is that my mom should know the truth about what happened. It's her only wish."

He also said that he would keep investigating to uncover the truth of his brother's death. He said he was surprised by the fact that actually many people are supporting his ideas. He wants to let people know how Kim Sung Jae was amazing and his activities during his music career.

  1. Deux
37 37,733 Share 100% Upvoted

33

mickeymichelleg320 pts 9 hours ago 8
9 hours ago

Wow Korea has this weird system about covering up deaths but want to know ever drug scandal they can. A guy was clearly murdered and nobody did anything because they didn't want to send the girl to jail. Also could have been another case of she has money and bought her way out of killing him.

Share

8 more replies

28

Alice193,334 pts 7 hours ago 9
7 hours ago

I read about this case years ago and they didn't add all the information here. Some of the info they missed is that

(1) his girlfriend was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, but was then acquitted and found innocent after all the witnesses suddenly changed the stories and didn't remember anything.

(2) He had been really happy during the evening because that evening he made his solo debut.

(3) The needle marks was on his wrong arm if he injected himself. (!!!)

(4) His girlfriend had shown violence towards him in the past. One incident was that she tied him up when he was sleeping so he couldn't sign a contract. Another incident was that she shot him with a gas gun. There were more incidents, but one was him dating another person when she was in the US making her upset. (Still the court found her innocent because their relationship didn't have serious problems)

(5) His girlfriend bought the drugs claiming it was for her dog.

(6) She also bought a long sleeve shirt that he wore during his death, it covered the needle marks and was according to his mother very strange because he wouldn't wear that type of shirt.

(7) She was alone with him and seen by a witness to be hovering over him in the middle of the night.

(8) The girlfriend tried to bribe the police to not check his dead body. (!!!)

.

This happened in the 90s and we know all the corruption there is in Korea today, well it was even more before. The girlfriends family was dirty rich and her relatives are still politicians will contacts.

.

You know why the court won't let them do a documentary about this? Because it will show this woman being a murder letted free by the justice system who is supposed to lock her away, and all because of money and power.

Share

9 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
BTS' V releases MV for 'Winter Bear'
14 hours ago   27   27,150

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND