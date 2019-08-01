Woo Joo Ahn apologizes for accidentally uploading skinship video with Kangta + states they are trying to get to know each other again after breaking up

Racing model Woo Jo Ahn has apologized for releasing a skinship video of her and Kangta, stating that it was an accident.

Kangta has been wrapped in dating rumors and controversy after a video of him and racing model Woo Jo Ahn was released. Woo Jo Ahn uploaded an apology to her personal Instagram on August 1st, stating that the two had broken up last year but started meeting again recently.



The caption reads:

"I want to apologize for causing people to hurt and worry.

Kangta and I got to know each other and broke up last year, but recently started seeing each other again.

Because of my mistake, a video taken last year got revealed and caused many people to worry. I sincerely apologize to Kangta and those who were hurt due to my negligence."





Regardless of the apology, netizens are still continuing to speculate, stating:



"Isn't this proof that he's cheating?"

"Then what's Jung Yumi?"

"Of course you accidentally uploaded a video with hashtags. She's telling Kangta to go f**k himself."

"Kangta denied it but this girl said they're dating again LOL."

"Looking forward to what Kangta has to say about this."

