Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Woo Joo Ahn apologizes for accidentally uploading skinship video with Kangta + states they are trying to get to know each other again after breaking up

AKP STAFF

Racing model Woo Jo Ahn has apologized for releasing a skinship video of her and Kangta, stating that it was an accident. 

Kangta has been wrapped in dating rumors and controversy after a video of him and racing model Woo Jo Ahn was released. Woo Jo Ahn uploaded an apology to her personal Instagram on August 1st, stating that the two had broken up last year but started meeting again recently. 


The caption reads: 
"I want to apologize for causing people to hurt and worry.

Kangta and I got to know each other and broke up last year, but recently started seeing each other again. 

Because of my mistake, a video taken last year got revealed and caused many people to worry. I sincerely apologize to Kangta and those who were hurt due to my negligence."


 Regardless of the apology, netizens are still continuing to speculate, stating: 

"Isn't this proof that he's cheating?"

"Then what's Jung Yumi?"

"Of course you accidentally uploaded a video with hashtags. She's telling Kangta to go f**k himself."

"Kangta denied it but this girl said they're dating again LOL."

"Looking forward to what Kangta has to say about this."

  1. Kangta
2 5,338 Share 29% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise4,213 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

I don't know about any of you but I have never uploaded a video accidentally. Sent a text to the wrong person, sure. Clicked on a video that I'd recorded a year previously and uploaded it by mistake? Nope. If the whole video was the two of them, you'd see that when you clicked on the video to upload it. Unless she had like no new videos of pictures on her phone, she's scrolled to find that. 🙄


Maybe it was a genuine mistake but the timing is convenient.

Share

0

LuluM148 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

She was most likely trying to stake her claim on Kangta given that he was involved in another dating "scandal" today

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!
3 hours ago   30   23,740
misc.
Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!
3 hours ago   30   23,740

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND