EXO-Ls turn into Lee Soo Man to 'confirm' that Chanyeol is allowed to use his superpowers on 'My Little Television V2'

On the August 2 broadcast of MBC's 'My Little Television V2', EXO-SC's Sehun and Chanyeol went live for a delicious cooking broadcast based off of ingredients from the convenience store!

The duo was also joined by Korean cuisine chef Lee Won Il, who came out to whip up some very high-class dishes completed with (mostly) convenience store ingredients. One dish chef Lee Won Il showcased during the broadcast was a spicy, fiery, instant jjangppong recipe!

While waiting for the instant jjamppong water to boil, one fan sent in, "Chanyeol, I think it'll be faster if you used your powers to make it boil." Reading the suggestion, Chanyeol remarked with a serious expression, "I see you guys saying I should use my powers, but see, this is a matter which needs to be confirmed." Sehun chimed in with, "Lee Soo Man PD-nim needs to confirm it."

Shortly afterward, another fan sent in a donation and comment which read, "Lee Soo Man: confirmed [it]"! Yet another fan likewise sent in, "I approve. I say it's a good time to use it," making Chanyeol burst into laughter! Who knew EXO-Ls had the superpowers to turn into Lee Soo Man himself!

Check out some clips from this week's 'My Little Television V2' featuring EXO-SC, above and below.