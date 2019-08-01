Netizens speculate on Kangta dating rumors with Jung Yumi and Woo Joo Ahn + notice similarities in their SNS photos

Kangta has been wrapped up in two dating rumors with actress Jung Yumi and racing model Woo Joo Ahn before his impending single release.

The drama recently amped up after Woo Joo Ahn uploaded a video of them kissing and revealed that the two had broken up last year but were dating again. On the same day, outlets reported that Kangta and Jung Yumi had been secretly dating for two years.

Netizens are continuing to gossip as they noticed some particular similarities in Instagram pictures. They noticed that all three individuals involved were seen holding the same animal doll in their Instagram pictures. Jung Yumi uploaded her picture in July of 2018, while Kangta was seen with it in September of 2018. Woo Joo Ahn uploaded a picture with the doll this past March.



They also noticed that both Woo Joo Ahn and Jung Yumi uploaded similar photos at a photo spot within one week of each other in March.

Many netizens are furiously debating if the similarities are mere coincidences or have significant meaning, stating:

"Kangta is a smoke bomb..."

"Aren't those dolls common?"

"This is probably just a coincidence."

"He was definitely dating both of them at the same time."