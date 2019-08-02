Kangta personally clarifies past relationship with Woo Joo Ahn

Kangta personally clarified his past relationship with racing model Woo Joo Ahn.



As previously reported, dating rumors erupted after Woo Joo Ahn unintentionally posted a video of the two, and though she explained they were seeing each other once again, Woo Joo Ahn later stated they have now ended things for good. Because Kangta was also rumored to be dating actress Jung Yoo Mi, netizens have been speculating he was dating both women at the same time despite both their labels denying he and Jung Yoo Mi were in a relationship.



Kangta has since posted the following on social media:





"This is Kangta.

I apologize for causing worry to so many people due to personal issues.

After breaking up last year, I met up with Woo Joo Ahn this past July. We were contacting each other,

and Woo Joo Ahn accidentally posted a video from last year onto her social media, which caused a situation where everyone was taken aback.

Woo Joo Ahn shared what she posted yesterday night with me first.

After discussion, we've decided to go our separate ways.

As our relationship is over, I no longer want to cause Woo Joo Ahn hurt, and I apologize once again for causing worry to so many people due to my personal issues."