Racing model Woo Joo Ahn posts 2nd letter of apology to fans of Kangta, they've decided to end things for good

On August 2, racing model Woo Joo Ahn (29) shared a second letter of apology via her Instagram, clarifying the confusion involving her relationship with H.O.T's Kangta.

A few days ago, Woo Joo Ahn caused a stir after posting a video of her and Kangta on a sauna date, displaying skinship. The video was taken down immediately, and Kangta's label SM Entertainment claimed that Woo Joo Ahn posted the video by accident. Kangta and Woo Joo Ahn dated a long time ago, but their relationship has since ended, according to SME.

Then, some time after SM's statement to the press, Woo Joo Ahn caused even more confusion by writing that she and Kangta broke up last year, but met up again recently and decided to try to get to know each other again.

Now, in her second post of apology since the controversy, Woo Joo Ahn relayed, "There was some confusion regarding some of the recent media articles, but the post I wrote yesterday was posted after a discussion of approval with Kangta. Since then, we've talked it over and ultimately came to the decision that we will end things here. I want to once again apologize to fans of Kangta as well as Kangta, who is subject to the public's eye, for the pain I caused due to my mistake."

She wrapped up with, "I am especially, especially sorry to the fans. I hope that you will forgive me even if I'm a sore."

