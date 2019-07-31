SM Entertainment responds to skinship footage of Kangta & racing model Woo Joo Ahn

On August 1, racing model Woo Joo Ahn (30, real name Han Ga Eun) uploaded, then quickly deleted, a video on her Instagram, showing her and singer Kangta (41) at a sauna.

In the short video, the two stars carry on a cute conversation while lying down. Kangta says, "There's something strange here. There's a person who is way too pretty lying here." Woo Joo Ahn responds, "Yes, sir. If you find me too pretty, you can courageously approach for a smooch."







The footage quickly gained attention, undoubtedly leading to dating rumors. In response, a representative from Kangta's label SM Entertainment told media outlets, "Their relationship ended a few years ago, and we were informed that [Woo Joo Ahn] uploaded the video by mistake before quickly deleting it."



Meanwhile, Kangta is gearing up for his solo comeback with a new single set for release on August 4. Woo Joo Ahn, a veteran racing model, also promoted as a member idol group LAY-T for a short while.

