Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

SM Entertainment responds to skinship footage of Kangta & racing model Woo Joo Ahn

On August 1, racing model Woo Joo Ahn (30, real name Han Ga Eun) uploaded, then quickly deleted, a video on her Instagram, showing her and singer Kangta (41) at a sauna. 

In the short video, the two stars carry on a cute conversation while lying down. Kangta says, "There's something strange here. There's a person who is way too pretty lying here." Woo Joo Ahn responds, "Yes, sir. If you find me too pretty, you can courageously approach for a smooch." 


The footage quickly gained attention, undoubtedly leading to dating rumors. In response, a representative from Kangta's label SM Entertainment told media outlets, "Their relationship ended a few years ago, and we were informed that [Woo Joo Ahn] uploaded the video by mistake before quickly deleting it." 

Meanwhile, Kangta is gearing up for his solo comeback with a new single set for release on August 4. Woo Joo Ahn, a veteran racing model, also promoted as a member idol group LAY-T for a short while. 

Violetta123121 pts 42 minutes ago 2
42 minutes ago

He's 41. Seriously, if he can't date someone without it being a 'scandal' at this point, there's no hope for any idol.

taichou_san851 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

this guy already 41 gosh...and still ppl buzzing about him date with someone? others ppl 41 already marriage and have kids duh

