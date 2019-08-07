Kang Daniel is all smiles in his first Instagram update after dating news

Kang Daniel has uploaded his first Instagram update after news of his relationship with TWICE's Jihyo made its way over the internet.

Daniel uploaded a series of six Instagram posts on August 7 featuring pictures of him at different fan signing events for his solo debut.

He is seen smiling happily towards his fans in official photos taken by his label Konnect Entertainment.

Although Daniel posted a lengthy apology letter following the release of his dating news, fans have been reacting coldly.