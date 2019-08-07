Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 hours ago

Kang Daniel is all smiles in his first Instagram update after dating news

Kang Daniel has uploaded his first Instagram update after news of his relationship with TWICE's Jihyo made its way over the internet. 

Daniel uploaded a series of six Instagram posts on August 7 featuring pictures of him at different fan signing events for his solo debut. 

He is seen smiling happily towards his fans in official photos taken by his label Konnect Entertainment.

Although Daniel posted a lengthy apology letter following the release of his dating news, fans have been reacting coldly.

Gold_Chilli205 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

I would think to be dating Jihyo would make anyone smile. 😁😄😃

shugo_once11631 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

He gains new fans -- ONCEs😆

