Posted by sl278 17 hours ago

T-ara's Hyomin cites Girls' Generation's Sunny and Yuri as the reasons why she didn't quit her career

T-ara member Hyomin apparently got through a tough time in her life because of these two idol friends. 

Hyomin recently appeared on the August 7 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she talked about a period in time where she completely cut off contact with everyone. She said that "this was when my team was having a hard time. When we were going up on stage, we could feel the previous performers trying to avoid us." She continued, saying "after that, I was scared to interact with people. I felt like I had to get permission to take pictures with my fellow members to upload to SNS."

She then stated "It wasn't that I was having a difficult time personally, but more that I was worried that others might be hurt because of the negative view towards me. But because of Girls' Generation's Sunny and Yuri who were on 'Invincible Youth', I was able to not give up on my promotions."


  1. Hyomin
bokchoy43 pts 16 hours ago 21
16 hours ago

still pissed that the Hwayoung Hyoyoung destroyed T-ara career

T-ara could have been a K-pop legend if not for those two snakes

Hermand1,036 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Thanks to Sunny and Yuri. The friendship between these 2nd gen girl group is strong.

