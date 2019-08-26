Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment releases additional update on TWICE Mina's health condition

On August 27, JYP Entertainment released an additional update statement regarding TWICE member Mina's current hiatus due to her health condition.

The label relayed, 

"We notify you with an additional update regarding Mina's health condition. 

After receiving several examinations from medical experts, we have confirmed that Mina's current health condition can be identified as anxiety disorder. 

The biggest symptom to note regarding this illness is that the individual can suffer severe periods of anxiety without warning, whether it be continuously or sporadically; furthermore, the severity of these anxiety spells can also fluctuate suddenly and spontaneously. 

Due to such unpredictable symptoms, we are currently discussing the possibility of Mina's participation in schedules with the individual as well as with the TWICE members in order to reach a decision. In addition, we notify that Mina's participation in promotional schedules will be determined objectively on the grounds that Mina feels capable in her health condition, and so please understand that her participation will be limited and selective.

We will continue to do our best to ensure Mina recovers her health. We ask for fans' abundant support and encouragements." 

Get well soon, Mina. 

  1. TWICE
  2. Mina
trogdorthe8th
1 hour ago

This is a kind and fair assessment of the situation within which Mina currently finds herself. So long as they keep a close connection with her medical professionals, I don't see why this can't work for her unless at some point she and her doctors deem the process too stressful. While I can imagine that it must be so difficult to have her medical issues released to the public in such a manner, I can only hope that she realizes that there is nothing inherently "wrong" with her, nor should she feel ashamed or disappointed in herself for this chain of events. It's wonderful to hear that they are being so supportive, and aren't forcing her to make a decision one way or the other, but rather are offering to keep options open so that she can make the best decisions which work for her. I wish her the very best in this process, and I hope she will remember to love herself as she continues to heal and grow.

StephanieA
1 hour ago

You can't read this and say JYPE isn't one of the best companies, big 3 be damned...who (besides Big Hit) asseses an artists mental health like this, gives them a long break, AND keeps fans updated so much!?

YGE let me WAY down, and we been knew SM prefers money over matter, but JYPE is the only one I'll continue to stan as a whole label...wholesome people. Real family.

