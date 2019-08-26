JYP Entertainment releases additional update on TWICE Mina's health condition

On August 27, JYP Entertainment released an additional update statement regarding TWICE member Mina's current hiatus due to her health condition.

The label relayed,

"We notify you with an additional update regarding Mina's health condition.



After receiving several examinations from medical experts, we have confirmed that Mina's current health condition can be identified as anxiety disorder.



The biggest symptom to note regarding this illness is that the individual can suffer severe periods of anxiety without warning, whether it be continuously or sporadically; furthermore, the severity of these anxiety spells can also fluctuate suddenly and spontaneously.



Due to such unpredictable symptoms, we are currently discussing the possibility of Mina's participation in schedules with the individual as well as with the TWICE members in order to reach a decision. In addition, we notify that Mina's participation in promotional schedules will be determined objectively on the grounds that Mina feels capable in her health condition, and so please understand that her participation will be limited and selective.



We will continue to do our best to ensure Mina recovers her health. We ask for fans' abundant support and encouragements."

Get well soon, Mina.