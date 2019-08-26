Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior announce 9-member concert 'Super Show 8' in Seoul

Super Junior will be returning with a spectacular, complete 9-member concert, 'Super Show 8' in Seoul!

Set to take place from October 12-13 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul, 'Super Show 8' will mark the first ever 'Super Show' since every single member's discharge from mandatory military service, including maknae Kyuhyun. Tickets for the concert go on sale on September 3 at 8 PM KST for fanclub members, and on September 5 at 8 PM KST for the general public.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 9-member Super Junior's comeback with their 9th full album, the group will be launching season 3 of their web reality show 'SJ Returns' beginning on September 9. 

joanner222,017 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

EXCITING TIMES AHEAD!!! 🥳🥳🥳

yeahkpop16688 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

I want to goooooooo!!! wah. But I can't. Timing is terrible for my job. bleah. I hope there will be a lot of videos for me to watch.

