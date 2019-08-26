Super Junior announce 9-member concert 'Super Show 8' in Seoul

Super Junior will be returning with a spectacular, complete 9-member concert, 'Super Show 8' in Seoul!

Set to take place from October 12-13 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul, 'Super Show 8' will mark the first ever 'Super Show' since every single member's discharge from mandatory military service, including maknae Kyuhyun. Tickets for the concert go on sale on September 3 at 8 PM KST for fanclub members, and on September 5 at 8 PM KST for the general public.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 9-member Super Junior's comeback with their 9th full album, the group will be launching season 3 of their web reality show 'SJ Returns' beginning on September 9.

