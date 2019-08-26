Ji Chang Wook x Won Jin Ah's 'Melting Me Softly' reveals first dramatic main poster

tvN's new sci-fi romance drama 'Melting Me Softly' has revealed its first main poster ahead of premiere.

Starring male lead Ji Chang Wook, female lead Won Jin Ah, and more, 'Melting Me Softly' tells the story of two individuals who participate in a 24-hour human freezing experiment. However, due to an accident, the two wake up 20 years later, not 24-hours later.

After waking up from their accident experiment, Ji Chang Wook's character Ma Dong Chan and Won Jin Ah's character Go Mi Ran must must maintain body temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius, several degrees lower than a human's average temperature of 36.5 degrees. According to the drama's main poster below, the two characters will face struggles along the way due to their body temperature restrictions.

Interested to find out more? 'Melting Me Softly' starring Ji Chang Wook, Won Jin Ah, Yoon Se Ah, Shim Hyung Tak, and more premieres this September 28 at 9 PM KST, after 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3'!

