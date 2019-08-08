Jellyfish Entertainment updates fans after VERIVERY's Dongheon suffers facial injury on stage

On August 9, Jellyfish Entertainment updated fans with an official statement via VERIVERY's fan cafe, after the group's leader Dongheon suffered a facial injury on stage a day prior.

Read Jellyfish's statement below:

"Hello. This is Jellyfish Entertainment. We notify fans regarding Dongheon's current state, after he sustained an injury during his music show stage back on August 8.



Dongheon sustained an injury to the face during the live stage on yesterday's music show.



After feeling pain, Dongheon visited the hospital immediately and received an examination as well as treatment; currently, he is back at the dorm, resting in order to recover.



We need a little more time to confirm his exact examination results, and we plan to notify you as soon as possible once we obtain the results regarding Dongheon's participation in future schedules.



We apologize for causing fans worry with this sudden news of Dongheon's injury, and we will do our best to notify you as soon as possible regarding future updates. Thank you."

Meanwhile, VERIVERY recently made a comeback with their 2nd single album 'Veri-Chill', containing their title track "Tag Tag Tag". Get well soon, Dongheon!

