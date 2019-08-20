Hyosung says she's not scared of backlash when she stands up for comfort women + netizens react positively

Many stars are careful in their words in the case that they offend others, but Hyosung is not scared of any backlash she faces when she talks about comfort women.

Hyosung posted a picture on her personal Instagram page to commemorate and remember the atrocities comfort women faced.

Her caption reads:

"Today is the day for comfort women. History is being written today, will continue to be written in the future, and will be reappraised. While the victims are still alive, I hope that they receive a proper apology. Courage till that day."

Hyosung revealed on the August 20 broadcast of 'One Night of TV Entertainment' where she addressed the issue, stating that she hopes the comfort women will get the apology they deserve. When asked whether she was scared of the backlash from her Japanese fans, she firmly stated that she wasn't scared at all.

Her statement has garnered positive reactions from netizen, who state:

"Even her heart is pretty."

"This is what true self reflection looks like."

"She's really admirable."





Hyosung had previously been under heavy criticism for using Ilbe terminology back in 2013 and many netizens are finding her statement to be a true sign of improvement and self-reflection. What do you think?

