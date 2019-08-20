Netizens scoff over Gong Hyo Jin's overpriced bead rings

Actress Gong Hyo Jin is getting a lot of flack from netizens after the prices of her upcycled bead rings were revealed.

The actress is currently running upcycling brand Super Magic Factory. The rings are made of color beads and are going for 22,000 KRW (18.22 USD). Although it has not been specified whether the rings came in a set of three or are selling individually, netizens believe that the rings are incredibly overpriced, going for about 10 times the cost of rings on other online malls (2,000 KRW or 1.66 USD).

Super Magic Factory was previously under fire for the same issue while trying to sell reformed t-shirts and jeans at high prices as well.

What do you think? Would you buy the rings for that price?

