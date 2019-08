The K-pop industry has always been known for producing great seasonal content, especially for the Summer! With only around a month of Summer remaining before it's officially Autumn, it’s a perfect time to look back on some classic Summer K-pop bops.

Check out these 7 classic Summer K-pop bops featuring female artists below.

1. Girl's Day - Darling (2014)

2. Girls' Generation - Party (2015)

3. Lee Hyori - U Go Girl (2008)

4. SISTAR - Touch My Body (2014)



5. HyunA - Bubble Pop (2011)



6. 2NE1 - Falling In Love (2013)

7. f(x) - Hot Summer (2011)