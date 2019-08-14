Hyosung confirmed to be preparing comeback album

Hyosung's label confirmed she's working on a comeback album.



On August 14, reports stated the former SECRET member would be releasing a new album before the end of the year, and her label confirmed, "It's true Hyosung is preparing a new album. However, nothing has been decided as of yet regarding aspects like the time for its release or the album's format."



This would mark Hyosung's first comeback since her album 'Colored' in March of 2016. She's currently in an ongoing lawsuit with TS Entertainment.



Stay tuned for updates.