Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

2

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Pentagon get ready for the pool in 'Fantasystic' choreography practice video

AKP STAFF

Pentagon have dropped their choreography practice video for "Fantasystic".

"Fantasystic", produced by Giriboy, is a track from Pentagon's 9th mini album 'SUM(M:ER)', which featured "Humph!" as the title song. In the dance practice video above, the Pentagon members get ready to hop into the pool in cute outfits.

Watch Pentagon's "Fantasystic" choreography practice video above!

  1. Pentagon
  2. FANTASYSTIC
0 399 Share 60% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND