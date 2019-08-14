Pentagon have dropped their choreography practice video for "Fantasystic".
"Fantasystic", produced by Giriboy, is a track from Pentagon's 9th mini album 'SUM(M:ER)', which featured "Humph!" as the title song. In the dance practice video above, the Pentagon members get ready to hop into the pool in cute outfits.
Watch Pentagon's "Fantasystic" choreography practice video above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
3
2
Posted by1 hour ago
Pentagon get ready for the pool in 'Fantasystic' choreography practice video
Pentagon have dropped their choreography practice video for "Fantasystic".
0 399 Share 60% Upvoted
Log in to comment