Park Jimin has treated fans with a live spoiler of her upcoming song "Stay Beautiful".

The beautiful and jazzy spoiler showcases Jimin's amazing vocals as she sings with only guitar accompaniment. The song is definitely one to look out for, and Jimin proves that her live performance skills are stronger than ever. Fans are hoping to see more of her music and work after she leaves JYP Entertainment as well.

What do you think of the song? Check it out above.