Lee Jin Hyuk recalls dorm life during 'Produce X 101', Lee Dong Wook's affection for every single trainee, & more

In the upcoming September issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine, UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk greeted readers with the flawless mood and visuals of a luxurious, romantic gentleman.

During his interview, Lee Jin Hyuk recalled dorm life during the survival program, 'Produce X 101'. He said, "The first time we started dorming, I took a lot of stuff, but I ended up not needing much of it. I felt that practicing was the only way to survive, and didn't pay attention to much else. Whenever we took breaks and returned to the dorms, I would bring less and less clothes. I did bring extra towels and socks. Food became much more important than what you were wearing. Halfway through, I packed a water boiler to make ramen, and the other trainees loved it. I would have been a hero if I brought the boiler earlier during the program."

Lee Jin Hyuk named Kim Min Kyu, Lee Se Jin, and Lee Jin Woo as the trainees he's been in contact with most often after the program's finale, then also discussed the nation's producer Lee Dong Wook's great affection for every single trainee on the show. "I had no idea we would get so close. He cared for every single trainee genuinely. Before the finale, he took us to a BBQ restaurant which was entirely reserved for us. After we finished eating, he gave everyone t-shirts. He even looks after us now, even after the show ended," the idol shared.



Finally, Lee Jin Hyuk commented on his hopes for his current solo promotions, "I want to do everything from photoshoots like this, to interviews, rap albums, duet or project albums, collaborations, and even music show MC-ing."