Fans wonder about Kangta's participation in H.O.T's upcoming concert in midst of cheating scandal

Fans have been wondering about Kangta's participation in H.O.T's upcoming concert in the midst of his cheating scandal.



On August 4, Kangta made an official apology regarding his cheating scandal and announced he would be cancelling his activities. Fans have since been wondering whether the former H.O.T member would be participating in the old-school idol group's long-anticipated reunion concert.



In response, H.O.T's concert production stated on August 6, "We have not discussed Kangta's leave from the concert," revealing he's likely still participating.



Kangta, Moon Hee Jun, Jang Woo Hyuk, Tony An, and Lee Jae Won are expected to perform together at their reunion concert '2019 High-five Of Teenagers' on September 20-22. So far, Kangta has left the cast of the musical 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and cancelled his solo comeback promotions with "Love Song".



As previously reported, dating rumors erupted after Woo Joo Ahn unintentionally posted a video of the herself and Kangta, and though she explained they were seeing each other once again, Woo Joo Ahn later stated they have now ended things for good. Because Kangta was also rumored to be dating actress Jung Yoo Mi, netizens have been speculating he was dating both women at the same time despite both their labels denying he and Jung Yoo Mi were in a relationship. Entertainer Oh Jung Yeon has also alleged Kangta cheated on her when they were in a relationship.



Stay tuned for updates.

