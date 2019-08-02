Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kangta gets ready to part ways in 'Love Song' feat. PALOALTO MV teaser

Kangta dropped his music video teaser for "Love Song" featuring PALOALTO.

In the MV teaser, Kangta and a mysterious woman have romantic moments before going their separate ways in an airport. This is the former H.O.T member's first release since his solo album 'Home - Chapter 1' and track "Diner" in November of 2016. 

Watch Kangta's MV teaser above, and stay tuned for updates!

Sounds great but I am not wondering if this is this a case of art imitating life or life imitating art? 🤔

