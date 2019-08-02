Kangta gets ready to part ways in 'Love Song' feat. PALOALTO MV teaser

Kangta dropped his music video teaser for "Love Song" featuring PALOALTO.
In the MV teaser, Kangta and a mysterious woman have romantic moments before going their separate ways in an airport. This is the former H.O.T member's first release since his solo album 'Home - Chapter 1' and track "Diner" in November of 2016.
Watch Kangta's MV teaser above, and stay tuned for updates!
