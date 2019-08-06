Kang Daniel's fans donate 10,000 copies of his solo debut album to Korean Red Cross

Kang Daniel's fans have donated 10,000 copies of his solo debut album to the Busan Blood Bank of the Korean Red Cross.



On August 6, the Busan Blood Bank revealed the former Wanna One member's fans donated 10,000 copies of 'Color on Me', which amounts to 180 million Won ($148,123.80 USD), to encourage people to donate their blood. The donation commemorates Kang Daniel's solo debut album, and they were given to the Korean Red Cross under his name.



The Busan Blood Bank stated, "We're always lacking in blood, so we thank Kang Daniel's fans for the warm love. We hope their mature fandom culture continues into the future." The donated albums will be given to those who donate their blood to the Korean Red Cross chapter in Busan, where Kang Daniel acts as a city ambassador.



In other news, Kang Daniel debuted with "What Are You Up To", and he and TWICE's Jihyo were confirmed to be dating.