Woo Joo Ahn says she's clarified misunderstandings with announcer Oh Jung Yeon, asks reporters to stop spreading rumors

On August 3, racing model Woo Joo Ahn took to Instagram to reveal that she has now clarified misunderstandings with announcer/TV personality Oh Jung Yeon.

After posting a lengthy explanation of the time she first encountered Oh Jung Yeon back on August 2, Woo Joo Ahn has since adjusted this exact post, deleting the conversational portions between her and Oh Jung Yeon based on her memory.

"(Everything has been cleared up now, and in order to protect Oh Jung Yeon-nim's privacy as well as to prevent any further misunderstandings, I've decided to delete the parts which contains personal conversations.)

I thought that to explain myself as soon as possible would be the best way to prevent any big misunderstandings, and due to the fact that I do not have a label... I'm sorry that I can only reveal my side of the story via Instagram.

Please stop the negative articles. I sincerely ask all reporters.

The pain that comes with a breakup is probably the same kind of hell for everyone. There's no way that I've never felt what you are feeling right now.

Even if you are angry, it's not up to me to bear that anger... I also remember that day as being a frightening and difficult day. Please do not misunderstand. I ask sincerely.

Regarding this matter, I plan to take legal action against any malicious comments or false rumors being spread about me. If any reporters happened to write articles containing rumors based on false suspicions, please correct them.

My family is also watching this situation, so I will disable comments for now. Please understand."

Earlier, announcer/TV personality Oh Jung Yeon accused H.O.T's Kangta of cheating on her with racing model Woo Joo Ahn, claiming that when she found Kangta and Woo Joo Ahn together 2 years ago, it was during a time when Kangta was still referring to her as "dear". However, Woo Joo Ahn claimed that according to her memory, Oh Jung Yeon said to her at the time, "I was seeing this person until the end of last year."





Meanwhile, Kangta has yet to address the controversy personally, setting his SNS accounts to private.

