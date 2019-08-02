Oh Jung Yeon's Instagram post leads to speculation Kangta cheated on her

TV personality, announcer, and actress Oh Jung Yeon's Instagram post is leading to speculation Kangta cheated on her in the past.



Oh Jung Yeon's post on social media comes in the middle of rumors Kangta had been dating both racing model Woo Joo Ahn and actress Jung Yoo Mi at the same time. Her Instagram post is as follows:





"If you found the significant other you were dating seriously for 6 months, someone who expressed to you they couldn't wait a day to see you, in bed with another woman? It can't help but be a shock to you.

When he says he's sleeping early, but he spends time with another woman without you knowing yet is proud about it? That shock is doubled.



What if that significant other was someone you thought of as an idol when you were younger?

It has a big impact to the point that everything you've seen, heard, and believed in the world seems like a lie.



This was something I experienced personally 2 years ago.

I went through a hard time for a long while because I was so hurt.



I'm living happily after getting over it with difficulty,

I saw the names of those two yesterday and today on search engines, and the nightmare is vivid again.



It's only right that someone who causes someone else to cry tears of blood receive punishment,

still they'll live on well like nothing ever happened...

Is it sincerely useless to hope the world I live and breathe in has basic justice...?"





As previously reported, dating rumors erupted after Woo Joo Ahn unintentionally posted a video of the herself and Kangta, and though she explained they were seeing each other once again, Woo Joo Ahn later stated they have now ended things for good. Because Kangta was also rumored to be dating actress Jung Yoo Mi, netizens have been speculating he was dating both women at the same time despite both their labels denying he and Jung Yoo Mi were in a relationship. Kangta also personally commented on the issue.



What are your thoughts on Oh Jung Yeon's post?