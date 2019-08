Jaejoong goes above and beyond to land a job in the teaser for his appearance on the new variety show 'Extreme Interview'.

The short teaser shows a variety of the hoops he must jump through as part of the interview process, including whispering into an interviewer's ear, singing while a basket of plastic balls rains down on him, and writing a resume for the first time.

Check out the teaser below and look out for 'Extreme Interview', which airs on August 11th at 8PM KST.