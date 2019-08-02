EXO-SC win #1 + Performances from August 2nd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, D1CE debuted with "Wake Up", ITZY came back with "Icy", VERIVERY made a comeback with "Tag Tag Tag", VAV returned with "Give Me More", Park Bo Ram made her comeback with "Do as I Like", and y_goon came back with "Gura Brother".



As for the winners, EXO-SC and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was EXO-SC who took the win with "What a Life". Congrats to EXO-SC!



Other performers included: NCT Dream, CIX, Pentagon, GWSN, Nature, KNK, Dongkiz, SoRi, Whiteday, Norazo, FLASHE, Limitless, Euijin, 1Team, and Purplebeck.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: D1CE







COMEBACK: ITZY







COMEBACK: VERIVERY







COMEBACK: VAV







COMEBACK: Park Bo Ram







COMEBACK: y_goon







NCT Dream







CIX







Pentagon







GWSN







Nature







KNK







Dongkiz







SoRi







Whiteday







Norazo







FLASHE







Limitless







Euijin







1Team







Purplebeck







