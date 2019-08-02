Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO-SC win #1 + Performances from August 2nd 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, D1CE debuted with "Wake Up", ITZY came back with "Icy", VERIVERY made a comeback with "Tag Tag Tag", VAV returned with "Give Me More", Park Bo Ram made her comeback with "Do as I Like", and y_goon came back with "Gura Brother".

As for the winners, EXO-SC and Jang Hye Jin Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was EXO-SC who took the win with "What a Life". Congrats to EXO-SC!

Other performers included: NCT DreamCIX, Pentagon, GWSN, Nature, KNK, Dongkiz, SoRi, Whiteday, Norazo, FLASHE, Limitless, Euijin, 1Team, and Purplebeck.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: D1CE


==

COMEBACK: ITZY


==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY


==

COMEBACK: VAV


==

COMEBACK: Park Bo Ram


==

COMEBACK: y_goon


===

NCT Dream


==

CIX


==

Pentagon


==

GWSN


==

Nature


==

KNK


==

Dongkiz


==

SoRi


==

Whiteday


==

Norazo


==

FLASHE


==

Limitless


==

Euijin


==

1Team


==

Purplebeck


===

  1. Euijin
  2. CIX
  3. SoRi
  4. D1CE
  5. EXO-SC
  6. FLASHE
  7. GWSN
  8. ITZY
  9. KNK
  10. Limitless
  11. Nature
  12. NCT Dream
  13. Norazo
  14. Park Bo Ram
  15. Pentagon
  16. VAV
  17. VERIVERY
  18. 1Team
  19. MUSIC BANK
  20. Y_GOON
  21. DONGKIZ
  22. WHITEDAY
  23. PURPLEBECK
2 2,156 Share 76% Upvoted

1

Sminsky158 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Why Kang Daniel was left out and not performing? His album ‘Color on me’ was released the same time as NCT Dream and Itzy.

Share

0

DG2521,918 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Congratulations Chanyeol and Sehun!! 🎉❤️

Wish you could perform there too.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Giriboy
Giriboy stands alone in 'Party is Over' MV
2 hours ago   0   436

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND